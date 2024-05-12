110 arrests in drive to tackle violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

During a week-long 'intensification period' in April officers visited and supported victims, pursued offenders and worked alongside partners to safeguard women and girls in danger.

The force announced this weekend that 110 people were arrested in connection with VAIWG offences in Staffordshire, 10 people being charged, 77 bailed with conditions and 50 victim referrals to dedicated support services.

Three Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) were also issued, which provide protection to victims by enabling the police and magistrates’ courts to put in place protective measures in the immediate aftermath of a domestic violence incident.

Local officers held talks at education centres, local supermarkets, hotels and businesses to share personal and online safety advice with local communities – as well as working collaboratively with the Partnerships Against Business Crime in Staffordshire (PABCIS) in the taxi sector and more widely with the Brighter Futures charity at park run events in the city.

Wrist panic alarms were given out to people who engaged with officers at these events, as well as wider work to support women across the county and plans to reduce the risk of harm.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Downing, who is co-ordinating the force's response to VAIWG, said: “It’s pleasing to see all the positive results from the intensification period – but we want to be clear that we’re proactively tackling VAIWG every single day and supporting those affected as much as possible.

“We want to send a clear message that any form of violence, abuse and intimidation against women and girls is not going to be accepted. People deserve to feel safe and confident that crimes of this nature will be rigorously investigated and those responsible will be held accountable.

“We can only achieve this by regularly speaking to people, holding engagement events and making sure that victims feel like they’re supported and protected."

She added: “All ten local policing teams are holding regular engagement events across the county and will be available to speak to you about any concerns you might have on a personal and visible basis.

“Equally, we also need to carry on raising awareness around what violence, abuse and intimidation is, how people can change their own behaviours and the options available to help those who are willing to make the right changes.

“We want to continue working each and every day to support those affected, go after those responsible and work alongside our partners to tackle the issue as proactively and effectively as we can.”