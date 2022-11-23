Notification Settings

Man charged after two car crash near Penn Common

By Lisa O'BrienStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged for motoring offences following a crash near Penn Common.

Sedgley Road, Penn Common. Photo: Google.
Police were called to Sedgley Road, Penn Common at 6.25pm on Monday after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Officers attended and found a silver Renault Megane and a silver Vauxhall Astra had been involved in the collision.

One of the cars had then collided with a wall, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the Megane remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The driver of the Astra had left the scene prior to police arriving.

James Robert Griffiths, aged 27, of Ounsdale Crescent, Wombourne, was charged for failing to provide a specimen for analysis, failing to stop after a road accident and driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road without due care and attention.

He has been released on conditional bail ahead of a court appearance on December 14.

