Teenager rushed to hospital with head injuries after motorbike and car crash

By Nathan RoweStaffordshirePublished:

A 17-year-old has been rushed to hospital with head injuries after a crash involving his motorbike and a car.

Portal Rd - Google Maps
The incident happened on Portal Road, Stafford, just before 8.50am.

Emergency services in attendance found a blue Yamaha motorbike and a grey BMW 330 had been involved in a collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene following the incident.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Portal Road, Stafford, just before 8.50am following reports of a two-vehicle-collision.

"Officers attended as did colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"On arrival, officers found a blue Yamaha motorbike and a grey BMW 330 involved in a collision.

"The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is assisting officers with inquiries.

"Anyone with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or 101 quoting incident number 155 of 3 November."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

