Teenager rushed to hospital with head injuries after motorbike and car crash

Portal Rd - Google Maps

The incident happened on Portal Road, Stafford, just before 8.50am.

Emergency services in attendance found a blue Yamaha motorbike and a grey BMW 330 had been involved in a collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene following the incident.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to Portal Road, Stafford, just before 8.50am following reports of a two-vehicle-collision.

"Officers attended as did colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

"On arrival, officers found a blue Yamaha motorbike and a grey BMW 330 involved in a collision.

"The rider of the motorbike, a 17-year-old boy, sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and is assisting officers with inquiries.