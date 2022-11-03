New permits could be issued at recycling centres to stop traders pretending to be private residents

Each year, Staffordshire County Council sites have more than 1.6 million visitors and accept more than 80,000 tonnes of waste

If agreed, it is hoped that the move will reduce queues and speed up visits to Staffordshire County Council’s 14 household waste recycling centres.

It is also hoped permits would discourage those traders who try to pass off commercial waste as household rubbish to avoid paying fees.

Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said: "Unlike many neighbouring local authorities, Staffordshire does accept trade waste to help the work of local businesses – but as it’s not a statutory service traders have to make a payment.

"Many traders use the service without fuss, but, for example, it can be difficult to tell the difference between a householder who has borrowed a van from work for a one-off task and small businesses using a van full time.

"This proposal means we will be able to identify traders and ensure they are charged accordingly, so Staffordshire residents are not subsidising businesses which don’t want to pay their way."

Local people and traders will get the chance to give their views on the new proposals when a consultation launches in December.

Simon Tagg added: "We want to hear what people think about the new plans, so we can make sure we are introducing a solution that works for our users.

"When the consultation launches in December, we encourage you to share your thoughts."