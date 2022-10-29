Funny man Jason Manford enjoys spooky visit to Alton Towers with family

Jason Manford

The popular attraction is currently holding its 'Scarefest' event, which includes spine-tingling scare mazes that have been set up for 15 years running.

The 41-year-old father of six paid a visit with his family and friends to take on the mazes after his kids 'begged' him to take them.

The funny man said: "What a brilliant day with family and friends at Alton Towers.

"Kids begged me to get the four different Halloween ‘Scarefest mazes’ brilliantly set in the castle attics and dungeons where dressed up actors jump out at you in the dark.

"We managed one and my three big girls refused any more, waste of money but worth it for how much l laughed."

After the fright, the family enjoyed everything else on offer at the attraction, with Manford highly recommending the 'Gangsta Granny' ride.

The comedian, who featured as a team captain on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, has recently been selected to host this year's Children in Need.