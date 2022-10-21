Staffordshire History Centre construction start delayed

Staffordshire History Centre new artist impression

Work was due to begin next month on the centre in Stafford’s Eastgate Street.

But construction is now not expected to start until 2023, members of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet heard on Wednesday. The project – just one part of major regeneration work in the county town – is facing a delay of around nine months.

A report to Wednesday’s cabinet meeting said: “Inflationary pressures have impacted on the financial aspect of the Staffordshire History Centre development, in terms of the rising costs of construction materials. However, this is being addressed and positive progress has also been made during Quarter Two (July to September) with successful recruitment for the centre, including volunteers.”

It is not the first setback for the project, which involves the county council and William Salt Library Trust. The first bid for cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund was turned down in October 2018.

The second bid fared better however and it was announced last year that the National Lottery Heritage Fund had awarded £3.96m towards the development of the centre. By July 2021 more than £3m had also been raised through county council funding grants, donations from local organisations and friends and contributions from volunteers.

Councillor Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, told Wednesday’s meeting: “The four project officers appointed to support the delivery of the project will start working this month.The construction costs for the history centre have risen in line with inflation.

“We have been in further discussion with the National Lottery Heritage Fund and we have developed a funding strategy to mitigate the risk of costs increasing further. This approach has been approved by the team and project board.

“Most of the priorities in my portfolio are on track for delivery. The Staffordshire History Centre has been rated amber as the increasing construction costs are currently impacting on the delivery timescale of the project.

“The team are managing the risk very well. But until additional external funding is secured we are unable to begin construction, which was scheduled to start during November – next month.

“The earliest date construction will commence now will be January 2023 and the approximate delay to the programme is nine months. The opening of the History Centre is now more likely to be in autumn 2024.”

A four-storey extension is planned for the existing Staffordshire Record Office in Stafford’s Eastgate Street. And a modern glazed link will be created between the office and the William Salt Library to form a new entrance and permanent exhibition space to showcase the county’s collections.

Other facilities will include modern reading areas and research labs, as well as additional strong rooms to provide space for a further 55 years of collections.