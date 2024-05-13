New mayor excited about taking on ceremonial role

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Frank James was sworn in and received the chains of office in a traditional ceremony at the Annual Meeting of Stafford Borough Council on Saturday.

The ceremony was held in the town’s Gatehouse Theatre where Councillor James succeeded out-going mayor, Councillor Andy Cooper, for the 2024/25 civic year.

Councillor James was born in the village of Ranton near Stafford.

He previously represented the Seighford Ward on the borough council for more than 20 years and was elected to serve the Holmcroft Ward in 2023.

He is a father of four and has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

During the last few years Councillor James has been Chairman of Headway, a charity devoted to aiding the rehabilitation of people who have an acquired brain injury, White Cross Dominoes League, Stafford Post Office Sports and Social Club, Stafford Bowls Club, Staffordshire County Bowling Association and is currently National Crown Green Bowling President for 2024.

He is also a Director of Stafford Town Football Club.

He said: “Thank you to everyone who supported me in receiving this great honour to be Mayor of Stafford Borough.

"My family and I are looking forward to the next 12 months, supporting and visiting many areas, residents, charities, organisations and businesses in our borough.”

His daughter, Sara Peters, will be the Mayoress and said she is delighted to support her father in his mayoral role.

He will be raising money for Katharine House Hospice, The Owl Experience Rescue Sanctuary (Haughton), Gentleshaw Wildlife Centre (Eccleshall) and various local sports clubs during his civic year.

Councillor Peter Jones was appointed as the new Deputy Mayor.

A service at St Mary’s Church in Stafford took place following the meeting with hundreds of people lining the streets of the town centre for the traditional civic parade including members of the armed forces and several local organisations.

More information about the Mayor and Mayoress will be available by going to staffordbc.gov.uk/mayor