Retired Rugeley grandfather scoops £22,000 Harley Davidson from 75p competition ticket

Gary Lamb, 57, was at home in Rugeley when BOTB presenter Christian Williams video-called to tell him he was this week’s Midweek Lifestyle Competition winner and had bagged himself a brand-new Harley-Davidson Road King worth £22,195.
“It’s my lifelong dream to own a Harley-Davidson,” he said, after paying just 75p for his competition ticket.
“I’ve had bikes since I was 16 and I’ve always dreamt of a Harley but never had one.
“When you’ve got kids and a mortgage these things get put on the back burner don’t they? But now that I'm retired, I’ve been looking at them."
The retired JCB engineer lives with his wife Dorothy in Rugeley.
He has two children and a granddaughter, Lily.
“I do already have a few bikes in the garage though,” he said.
“It’s safe to say I’m a bit of a petrolhead. I like to buy them and restore them - it’s a bit of fun, too.
“I’ve been playing BOTB for a year now, I never really expected to win though. I was so shocked when I saw Christian’s face pop up on my screen.”
The Harley-Davidson Road King Gary won in the competition boasts a Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine and can reach a top speed of almost 100bhp.
BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a Midweek Lifestyle prize, where winners have bagged a quad bike, holidays to the Caribbean and £25,000 in cash.
The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £48m-worth of cars so far.
All Gary had to do to enter the competition was answer a skilled question.
He was then randomly selected from all the correct entries.
BOTB’s Christian, who surprises winners every week, was thrilled to give Ian the good news: “Gary has played for an absolutely fantastic prize,” he said. “A Harley is a dream for any motorbike fan. He seems like a lovely guy and I’m really pleased for him! Massive congratulations again!”
To see Gary’s shock reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, head over to BOTB.com