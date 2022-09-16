Notification Settings

Elderly drivers died after vehicles collided on road which connects Staffordshire and Shropshire

By Thomas ParkesStaffordshirePublished:

Two elderly drivers died from their multiple injuries when their vehicles collided on a road between Staffordshire with Shropshire, an inquest heard.

Diana Roberts and Paul Pittam both died in the crash
Diana Roberts, aged 79, and Paul Pittam, aged 71, died on the A518 Newport Road at the junction with Coley Lane due to their injuries on April 23.

Mrs Roberts, a retired dental receptionist, was driving a Mini Cooper S whilst Mr Pittam, a retired social worker, was driving a red Hyundai.

Mr Sukhdev Garcha, assistant coroner at South Staffordshire Coroner's Court, said recorded a conclusion of road traffic collision for the deaths of the 79-year-old, who was from Gloucester but lived in Gnosall, and the 71-year-old, who was from Walsall but lived in Gnosall.

In a tribute released by Staffordshire Police, Mrs Roberts' family said: "Diana Roberts – beloved wife of John, and sister to Nicholas, Jane and Sally. Loved by all of her nephews and nieces, Diana will be missed by all."

Mr Pittam’s family asked for their privacy to be respected.

