Up to 40 jobs created as Staffordshire M&S set for revamp

The store revamp will see an expanded fresh market style foodhall, with more than 300 new products available.

It was also feature a bigger bakery with a selection of fresh breads and pastries baked throughout the day, as well as offering takeaway hot drinks.

The café will be improved with more seats and the store will also have a cheese barge and dedicated Flower Shop and Wine Shop.

A transformed Clothing and Beauty department will have dedicated sections for Womenswear brands such as Jaegar, Per Una and Autograph.

The refreshed store will also offer improved Kidswear and footwear departments, showcasing the latest collections, while Click & Collect will be available as usual.

Work will start on the store in June and the full transformation is expected to be complete by the autumn.

The store will remain open throughout.

Russ Tatton, Store Manager at M&S Tamworth, said: “We have been counting down the days until work begins as we cannot wait to see what the new, transformed store will look like.

"We always want to give our customers the very best of M&S and so it’s fantastic to soon be able to offer even more delicious products and renew our popular café, expanding capacity to 200 seats. It’s also brilliant to increase our store team and welcome over 40 new colleagues to the M&S Family."