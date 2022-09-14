Chance to meet UK’s most popular authors at Chase BookFest

Members of the BookFest team Hannah Dutton and Kim Nash get ready for the Tea and Conversation events

The event is being held at the Museum of Cannock Chase, Valley Road, Hednesford on Saturday, September 24.

The book festival is devoted to popular fiction, crime and thrillers.

It has attracted a host of star names including Amanda Prowse, T M Logan, Miranda Dickinson, Keith Houghton, Sue Moorcroft, Sue Watson, Philippa Ashley and many more best-selling and award-winning popular novelists.

Readers can have tea with an author by booking onto ‘Tea and Conversation’ audiences with Sunday Times best seller T M Logan, master of the up-all-night thriller and international best-selling author and TV panellist Amanda Prowse, who is the most prolific writer of best-selling contemporary fiction in the UK today.

There will be seven discussion panels which will be on a variety of themes including Feel Good Fiction, Thrilled to Death, The Power of Love, Air of Mystery, Location, Location, Location, Moving to the Dark Side and Shade of the Past.

Panels and Tea and Conversation can be booked online at boxoffice.wlct.org and provide opportunities for book signings and Q&As.

In addition there will be a pop-up book shop, book tombola and craft sessions with a bookish theme.

Lee Bellingham, museum services manager for inspiring healthy lifestyles, said: “We are thrilled that Chase BookFest can return after the first event in 2019.

"Our festival co-ordinator Kim Nash, a rom-com author and head of publicity at Bookouture, has arranged a fantastic line up of 19 authors, both local and from further afield.

"We want to thank her and all of the authors who are attending for making the event possible.

"Events like this showcase the museum not just as a home for local history, but as a community venue for arts and cultural activities.

"We look forward to welcoming authors from around the country to Cannock Chase for the day.”

The day runs from 10am until 5pm.

Tea and Conversation with an author costs £8 and includes tea or coffee and cake, and Q&A panels cost £5.