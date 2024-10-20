In pictures: Bridgnorth 10k celebrates 10th anniversary with new layout and course record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There was some doubt in the lead up to the event whether the annual race around Bridgnorth streets would go ahead, however as the race's new course for this year avoided the River Severn and flood-affected areas of the town -including Severnside - it was was given the green light.

The sold-out Bridgnorth 10K with 499 runners registered to compete, started and finished at the town's hall. The new route offered new timed speed zones and challenging climbs, as well as the much anticipated course record as it avoided Friar's Field and was run completely on the roads.

It was claimed by David Bissuel who completed the new race layout in 34-minutes and 42 seconds. Meanwhile, Stacy Hawkins was the winner of the women's race, finishing in an impressive 40-minutes and 19 seconds which Race Director Vicky Morris was impressed with, saying: "It's a very impressive time for this course for a female. It's a good 10k time anyway but very impressive on this type of course."

The Race Director was also delighted to celebrate the race's 10th year. All race profits from Bridgnorth 10k will be donated to Severn Hospice.

"It was really successful," added Vicky from Bridgnorth Running Club. "The weather wasn't necessarily on our side to start with but it didn't dampen people's spirits.

"I'm told it was at least 450 people (starting) so we are chuffed about that.We had 499 entries, with at least 450 starters, which is definitely a record.

"Last year we were very near to the wire with the flooding so we decided to change the course slightly to avoid going down by the river.

"We wouldn't have been able to use last year's course.

"We're absolutely chuffed with it. We added in the two speed sections and two best-known hills in Bridgnorth and put timing mats on each of those and did separate prizes for those. It was very well received and quite competitive.

"We've had runners coming from all over the place to come and do it. Year-on-year it's getting a bigger name for itself. There was a big cross-country championships yesterday which I think took a few of the faster runners out but it certainly is becoming a well-known race."

The 6.22 mile route had been officially measured by UK Athletics for the first time so runners who wished to could better evaluate their performance.

However, Race Director Vicky was pleased to see everyone enjoy the occasion.

"We've had lots of fast runners complete it right down to people coming in later on who have just had a lovely time and enjoyed the race," she added. "We like to be inclusive and everyone is welcome.

"It's definitely going to be on next year so we will start making plans for that."