Next generation of hero firemen parade in Staffordshire

The passing out parade

Staffordshire Fire Service has welcomed the new cohort of apprentice operational firefighters.

The ceremony, which was attended by friends and family of the trainees, saw the newly-qualified firefighters demonstrate their skills and team work in a range of simulated incidents in front of the service’s leadership and learning and development staff.

The parade was attended by the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Staffordshire James Leavesley, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott.

The cohort celebrated the conclusion of their hard work following 15 intense weeks of training.

Following the parade, the trainees will now join the existing 37 apprentice firefighters who are currently completing their development programmes across the county.

They will continue to develop their knowledge, skills and experience while on and off the job, as they are deployed to five out of the 33 stations across Staffordshire.

The parade follows a recent inspection report by the further education and skills regulator Ofsted, who rated the service as ‘Good’ in its delivery of apprenticeships. (link to Ofsted rates Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service ‘Good’ for apprenticeships)

Simon Craythorn, Head of Learning and Development at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I'm extremely pleased and proud to see the hard work, dedication and professionalism of all seven trainees in completing their initial course and I look forward to seeing them go on to realising their full potential throughout their operational firefighter apprenticeship.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service who has contributed in organising and making the ceremony happen."

Rob Barber added: “The event marked an incredible milestone in the career of these new firefighters and is a significant day for the service.

“The trainees can hold their heads high and be proud of what they have achieved having undertaken an intensive training programme.

“The course has presented a range of challenges to all of the recruits at various times over the last 15 weeks, least of all the requirement to undertake assessments in both theory and practical.