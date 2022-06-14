Police officer takes to the peaks in memory of fallen colleagues

Light the Lakes

Organised by PS Ian Davis, the first Light The Lakes challenge took place on April 28, 2012, when 594 police officers, colleagues and friends climbed Wainwright peaks in the Lake District to raise money to support the orphaned children of murdered Surrey DC Heather Cooper.

The event raised over £30,000 and has now become an established event in the climber’s diary in tribute to police officers who have been killed - with walkers lighting a flare in honour of their fallen colleagues at 3am.

Now, PC Claire Bond is taking on Light The Lakes for the second year running alongside her colleagues at Staffordshire Police.

Claire is no stranger to overcoming adversity, having won a Pride of Britain award in 2020 after she was run over while in the line of duty.

The Staffordshire officer had been trying to stop a drug dealer from driving into runners at the Stafford 10k run.

Claire said: "I'm taking on this challenge for a second year in a row and even trying to push myself further by completing a new Peak.

"I was so overwhelmed last year with the support we received and to meet up with 43 other forces in such beautiful surroundings.

"Not only that but to raise money for a charity that is so close to all our hearts which is such a worthy cause, its just amazing.

"I think the Staffs Team is gaining momentum with both the Chief Constable and ACC both joining us this year.

"I feel privileged to represent Staffordshire especially with our County housing both COPS Hq in Lichfield and the Arboretum in Alrewas.

"To light that flare and pay homage to those who have lost their lives to early is very humbling.

"Let's just hope my legs do me proud."

Officers taking part will raise money to support COPS - Care of Police Survivors - who work to provide peer support and access to counselling services to help surviving family members rebuild their shattered lives.

They have helped hundreds of police families devastated by the loss of a loved one who died on duty.

This year's Light The Lakes will start on Friday and carry on into the early hours of Saturday morning.