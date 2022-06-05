Staffordshire special constables support Robbie Williams concert

More than 20,000 fans rocked the night away at the star's homecoming show at Vale Park, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.
The force tweeted: "Yesterday eight specials from around the county assisted regular officers policing the @robbiewilliams event @OfficialPVFC.
"Lots of opportunities for public engagement with over 20,000 people in attendance and each SC contributed to a great day #OneTeam #SpecialContribution."
