Staffordshire special constables support Robbie Williams concert

By Deborah HardimanStaffordshirePublished: Last Updated:

A group of Staffordshire Police special constables were kept on their toes at a Robbie Williams concert.

More than 20,000 fans rocked the night away at the star's homecoming show at Vale Park, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on Saturday.

The force tweeted: "Yesterday eight specials from around the county assisted regular officers policing the @robbiewilliams event @OfficialPVFC.

"Lots of opportunities for public engagement with over 20,000 people in attendance and each SC contributed to a great day #OneTeam #SpecialContribution."

