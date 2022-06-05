Best turnout yet for park event in Stafford thanks to Jubilee spirit

The Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Philip Leason MBE, proving a hit with the boxers

Thousands of people descended on the town’s Victoria Park to see an exhibition of singing, dancing and music – along with a taste of what groups and businesses who have connections across the globe are involved in.

The Mayor of Stafford Borough, Councillor Philip Leason MBE, opened the event on Thursday which kicked off four days of activities in the park, and around the area, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. He was joined on the day by Stafford MP, Theo Clarke, and Deputy Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Jeremy Lefroy.

A pop-up boxing ring gave people the opportunity to have a go as part of the Commonwealth Games roadshow– in the run up to the games which get underway in July. And the borough mayor took the opportunity to climb into the ring for a short sparring session with the team.

Organisers said it was the best turnout for "Stafford in the World" in its five year history with estimates of more than 2,000 people on the first day and thousands more attening the award winning Victoria Park over the weekend. Among the businesses and groups to take stalls at the event were major local employer, GE, Homes Plus and the ELM Group as well as Soroptimist International, Mbedza Projects Support and Stafford Welcomes Refugees.

The event was organised by Stafford Borough Council and crowds were treated to music, theatre and dance by local groups Dance Fusion, Ovation Work Place Choir, Stafford Brigades Youth Marching Band, Musical Youth Theatre and Dappa Dance.

Councillor Jeremy Pert, deputy leader and cabinet member for communities at Stafford Borough Council, said: "What a fantastic way to begin the platinum jubilee bank holiday weekend with a record crowd for an event celebrating the town’s position in the world.

"Our county town has an amazing variety of unknown connections around the world and this day was a wonderful opportunity for businesses, charities and organisations to highlight them.

"And it is fitting ‘Stafford in the World’ started four days of celebrations which pay tribute to the dedication to the country, and its people, of our monarch who for seven decades has been the most amazing ambassador for this nation across the globe."