Crowds descend on the Staffordshire County Show

Horses were a big hit at the Staffordshire County Show

There were complaints of long queues of traffic to get into the event held on Wednesday and today (Thursday).

Competition was fierce in the Best in Show competitions where farmers, gardeners, dog owners and florists battled for victory.

Doors opened at 8am and organises branded the show a success saying people were having "a great day out" at the showground.

Visitors were blessed with sunny weather on both days and the exhibitions, competitions and events were all well attended.

However, the show's Facebook page had several complaints about the congestion around the event.

Lola Yates said: "We’ve sat in a traffic jam with horses on board for two hours. If could get a refund would have gone home or free tickets."

Rachel Bailey said:"Please can someone sort the traffic out. It's terrible, we've been over an hour queuing and still have 3 miles to go. I'd turn round if we can get a refund for our ticket."

However, the people who got in said the event was wonderful and an entertaining day out.