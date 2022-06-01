New play area named Jubilee Park in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson and Elan's Kate Davies open the new Jubilee Park play area

Elan Homes crowned the play area at its Brook Meadow development Jubilee Park in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and enlisted the help of the High Sheriff of Staffordshire to officially open it.

Marie Morris, Elan regional sales director, said: "We don’t normally name the play areas within our developments, but when we realised that the facility at Brook Meadow would be ready around the time of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we decided we had to honour it."

Features of the new play area includes a bird nest swing, see-saw, climbing frame. Once the ribbon was cut and the play area open, children living at Brook Meadow raced to be first to test out the equipment.

Speaking at the official opening of Jubilee Park, High Sheriff of Staffordshire Ben Robinson said: "Our Queen has always led the country by example and her quiet dignity and commitment to duty have won her respect all over the world and I’m sure she is honoured to have this play area named in celebration of her Jubilee.

"It’s a lovely gesture and one that I hope the children who are here today will remember when they bring their families here in future and I’m sure the younger residents of Loggerheads will have lots of fun playing here."

Elan Homes is nearing a sell-out at Brook Meadow, with the final property at the 78-home development now on sale.

When Elan acquired land off Mucklestone Road back in 2018 there had been no new homes built in Loggerheads for a decade.

Homes have been built across 6.25 acres of a 9.29-acre site, with the balance providing public open space including an area known locally as Leighton’s Drumble with a narrow strip of broadleaf woodland and a small stream, Tadgedale Brook, plus the Jubilee Park play area.