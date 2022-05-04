Three leisure centres to receive £3.4m refurbishment

Penkridge Leisure Centre

It will see Penkridge, Wombourne and Cheslyn Hay leisure centres get much-needed improvements, with work starting on Monday.

Penkridge Leisure Centre, on Cannock Road, will get a revamped main entrance, reception area, stairs and landing. Works will be completed by the end of July.

Facilities will remain open for the duration of the refurbishment period.

Work will begin at Wombourne Leisure Centre, on Ounsdale Road, during the summer to overhaul the entrance and reception area.

Cheslyn Hay Leisure Centre

This will be followed by further extensive work to the poolside and swimming pool changing rooms in the autumn.

Bill Mani, who runs boxing and fitness sessions at the Wombourne centre, said: "It will do it the world of good, it needs a refurbishment. It does look a little bit run down.

"If you look at other places these days, the leisure centre in Wombourne looks about 20 years out-of-date. It could really do with a refurbishment.

"Even the corridors, if you go through them, look a bit outdated. But they are trying to paint it but they could do with a proper refurb."

Improvements at Cheslyn Hay Leisure Centre, on Saredon Road, will include a complete upgrade of the reception area, poolside and swimming changing rooms. This is planned to start in the autumn of this year.

Meanwhile, South Staffordshire Council completed a full upgrade to Codsall Leisure Centre’s gym last month, with a new fitness facility unveiled on March 12.

In addition, a new outdoor synthetic pitch – part funded by the Football Foundation – was opened on April 1 at Wombourne Leisure Centre.

Councillor Len Bates BEM, cabinet member for community services, said: "In a post-lockdown world, it is more important than ever that we do all we can to facilitate the wellbeing of our residents – both physically and mentally – by providing them with high-quality facilities which can be used for exercise and socialising.

"These excellent improvements will see the leisure centres given a facelift, bringing in state-of-the-art facilities for use by our valued leisure centre members and customers. The work will also give the facilities a fresh, new look and feel, while offering inviting environments."