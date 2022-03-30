Final approval to hand over taxi licensing to neighbouring council

South Staffordshire Council HQ

South Staffordshire Council has seen a fall in the income it receives from taxi licensing services in recent years.

It is now set to delegate functions such as processing licence applications and renewals to City of Wolverhampton Council for an initial three-year period.

The move will help reduce costs for both the trade and the council, a report to cabinet members said, as well as offering online application facilities and greater choice of garages and medical practitioners for taxi businesses. There will also be greater public safety for customers through improved enforcement activity and tighter standards, the report added.

On Tuesday (March 29) South Staffordshire Council’s cabinet backed the plans.

Cabinet reports said: “Matters and negotiations with the City of Wolverhampton Council have progressed. In order to finalise matters, Cabinet are asked to consider the proposed delegations again and approve the proposed delegation to Wolverhampton Council.

“Over the last 18 months due to the difficult operating climate for the trade, several operators have ceased trading, and the income has declined further. The 2020/21 income for taxi licensing was £54,700 and estimates in October expect income this year to be £61,000, but with declines in subsequent years.

“The council has been struggling to balance income and expenditure on taxi licensing for the last five years, and this will increasingly become more difficult with a balance shortfall of £25,000 expected by 2023.