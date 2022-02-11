Sea of colour as school supports mental health week

Pupils at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley

Pupils at Landywood Primary School in Great Wyrley were invited to "wear something that made them happy" in support of Children's Mental Health Week.

Throughout the week, children aged from four to eleven years old, and staff took part in various activities that included looking at stories of famous people such as Doctor Alex George, a mental health ambassador.

They also explored strategies on how to improve mood when feeling depressed and the meaning behind colours.

Special displays were placed around the school and pupils also explored how music can be uplifting.

They also talked with older pupils about new and innovative ways that the school could help support mental health.

Abbie Simms, the school’s Pupil Well-being lead, said, “Ensuring our pupil’s emotional health and well-being is more important than ever as we continue to navigate the effects of the global pandemic.

"Looking after our children’s mental health is a fundamental part of our culture at Landywood which includes weekly visits from our life coach Nicki Hamilton.

"Having focus weeks, such as this, gives us a great opportunity to develop children’s understanding of mental health and well-being and add new strategies to dealing with challenging feelings and experiences.

"The messages from our ‘express yourself day’ have really resonated with our children.

"It has been great to see so many pupils wearing their ‘happy outfits’ in school and having conversations with their peers about what makes them unique.”