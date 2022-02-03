New rulings in across Cannock District

Councillor Bryan Jones and PC Courtney Hill on Church Street in Cannock where one of the signs is displayed.

A new Public Spaces Protection Order (Alcohol Restriction Zones) has been brought in at venues in Cannock, Hednesford and Rugeley.

It enables police officers and PCSOs to request a person stops drinking alcohol or surrenders their drink if they are causing or likely to cause alcohol related anti-social behaviour or disorder.

The order - which came in on Tuesday - covers Cannock Town Centre and Cannock Park. Hednesford Town Centre and Hednesford Park and Rugeley Town Centre, the Fernwood shopping area and Ravenhill Park.

Councillor Bryan Jones, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Leader for Neighbourhood Safety and Partnerships said “I am pleased the alcohol restriction zones have been re-introduced. They will help reduce anti-social behaviour, crime and disorder in these locations and stop any situations escalating further. They will also help protect vulnerable individuals. Signs will be going up in the areas above to inform people of the new restrictions.”

Inspector Christopher Moss from Cannock Neighbourhood Policing Team said “The new PSPO will provide officers with the power to tackle street drinking that causes anti-social behaviour and crime, which we are working with colleagues at Cannock Chase Council to reduce.

"We want to encourage safe and sensible alcohol use and provide a pleasant environment for those who visit public spaces to enjoy themselves and officers will deal with breaches of the PSPO in a way that promotes these aims.

Under the new orders, a person who commits an offence can be issued with a fixed penalty of £100 or if later convicted by a court, up to £500.

A copy of the new Public Spaces Protection Order and maps of the areas concerned are on Cannock Chase Council's website.