Primary school becomes traditional German Christmas market for the day

Children at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley were joined by parents, carers and teachers to enjoy the community event. Playgrounds were transformed with twinkling Christmas lights and rows of gazebos filled with hot food, luxury hot chocolates, mulled wine, and festive games and activities.
On Wednesday, the children were surprised with a visit from Santa who gave them all a present and every pupil was presented with a framed photograph of themselves with Father Christmas.
Headteacher Andrew Clewer said: "This is our second Christmas with Covid uncertainty and we are determined to make sure our children don’t miss out on the usual festive fun. We have worked hard to adapt our Christmas activities making them just as magical and enjoyable but working within the current health and safety guidelines."