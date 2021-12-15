Primary school becomes traditional German Christmas market for the day

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 13/12/21 .German market event at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley..The choir sing to visitors..

Children at Landywood Primary School, Great Wyrley were joined by parents, carers and teachers to enjoy the community event. Playgrounds were transformed with twinkling Christmas lights and rows of gazebos filled with hot food, luxury hot chocolates, mulled wine, and festive games and activities.

On Wednesday, the children were surprised with a visit from Santa who gave them all a present and every pupil was presented with a framed photograph of themselves with Father Christmas.