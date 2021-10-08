SnowDome to reopen two weeks after 12-year-old's death

Louis Watkiss from Sutton Coldfield died in an incident at the SnowDome in Tamworth. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Louis Watkiss, from Sutton Coldfield, died on September 24 after an incident during an activity at the SnowDome in Tamworth.

The SnowDome has stayed shut ever since, while Louis' death is investigated.

But the centre will now reopen on Monday for skiing and snowboarding, ice skating, snow fun park, climbing, swimming and fitness classes.

A statement on the SnowDome's Facebook page said: "The SnowDome will be reopening on Monday, October 11, for skiing and snowboarding, ice skating, snow fun park, climbing, swimming and fitness classes.

"Our temporary closure followed a tragic fatal accident on Friday, September 24, and was implemented to allow the authorities to carry out an investigation. That work is still underway we continue to give their enquiries our full co-operation.

"If you have a booking for any other activities that are still suspended, we will be in touch with you very shortly.

"SnowDome Fitness is currently open for members only this week – week commencing October 4."

Louis' family earlier this week paid tribute to their "pride, joy and love". In a statement, they said: "Louis was a son, a brother, a grandson, a cousin and a friend.

"Louis was a studious pupil who enjoyed learning showing immense curiosity about the world around him.

"Reaching grade 5 at saxophone through the Royal Academy of Music, his involvement in two jazz ensembles demonstrated his passion for music.

"Louis supported Chelsea and England football clubs and followed England Cricket and Birmingham Bears, regularly watching both sports. Along with cheering on AJ and Tyson Fury for their big heavyweight fights.

“We are so thankful George had five happy years with his brother, and he will hold dear the memory of Louis' stoic personality. We are eternally grateful for the honour of knowing Louis and the pleasure of raising him.

“With Louis' passing, we remind others that his life is one to be celebrated; although we will miss him every day, especially his winning smile, Louis will remain forever in our hearts.

“We love Louis very much. Our pride. Our joy. Our love.