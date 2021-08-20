A449 in Penkridge to close overnight for roadworks

Roadworks stock image

A stretch of the A449 Stafford Road will be shut in Penkridge between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday, August 31 and Friday, September 10.

The A449 will be closed between Levedale Road and Swan Lane.

It will result in long diversions for motorists along the A5, A4601, A34 and the A449.

David Williams, roads boss at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Good roads are key to helping keep the county safely on the move and essential for our local economy to grow. This is an important scheme for the area and I’m sure people will notice a real difference when the work is done.