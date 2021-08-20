A449 in Penkridge to close overnight for roadworks

A stretch of the A449 Stafford Road will be shut in Penkridge between 8pm and 5am from Tuesday, August 31 and Friday, September 10.
The A449 will be closed between Levedale Road and Swan Lane.
It will result in long diversions for motorists along the A5, A4601, A34 and the A449.
David Williams, roads boss at Staffordshire County Council, said: “Good roads are key to helping keep the county safely on the move and essential for our local economy to grow. This is an important scheme for the area and I’m sure people will notice a real difference when the work is done.
“With resurfacing work such as this, there will inevitably be some disruption as a result of the temporary overnight road closures, but every effort has been made to limit this and that is why we are doing the work at night time. I would like to thank people in advance for their co-operation while the work is being carried out.”