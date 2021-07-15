Staffordshire fire service shake-up praised

The service has been praised.

The county's fire service is only one of four in the country overseen by an elected Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The report from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) said the closer working between police and fire services was expected to save more than a £1 million a year.

The APCC said in additional to financial savings, the joined-up approach is helping to protect vulnerable people, and improve missing persons searches that take advantage of both services’ resources and skills.

It comes as an inspection of the fire service is to be brought forward after some concerns were raised, including around bullying, harassment and grievance.

The inspection will take place in August but the findings are not expected to be reported until next year.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: "We are entering a period of real change, but there is an opportunity not just to demonstrate the benefits of bringing the services together, sharing resources and being stronger together, but also looking forward to what modern 21st century police and fire services should deliver.