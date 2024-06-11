Council plans to repaint 'grotty' Grade II listed bridge after locals threaten to do it themselves

A bridge has spanned the River Severn in Bridgnorth for around a millennia - the current bridge carrying the B4363 over the river was built to a Thomas Telford design in 1812.

But residents have recently taken to social media to lament the state of the Grade II listed structure, which they have described as 'grotty', 'tired' and 'messy'.

In May, resident James Crowther posted some images of the bridge on Facebook, saying: “About time the bridge railings got painted and tidied up. Bridgnorth is starting to look a bit tired and messy.”

His post attracted around 150 other residents to comment, most agreeing the bridge is in a poor state.