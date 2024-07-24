Road blocked after lorry crashes onto its side at roundabout spilling load

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The roundabout where the A458 meets Ludlow Road on the outskirts of Bridgnorth was blocked after the lorry toppled onto its side on Wednesday morning, spraying mud and rubble across the carriageway.

West Mercia Police was called at around 8.45am with a witness recalling a "hell of a bang" as the lorry crashed.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance awaiting support from Highways to clear the road. No injuries have been reported."

Two fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock attended, as well as paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The lorry rolled onto its side at the roundabout linking the A458 and Ludlow Road on the edge of Bridgnorth. Photo: Dave Cartwright

Firefighters "assisted police with clear up of debris and oil", a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance and senior officer attended the scene to tend to the driver after being called at 8.59am.

A spokesperson said: "The driver, a man, received treatment on scene for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further care."

On social media, West Mercia Police also advised people that a road closure was in place and asked drivers to avoid the area.

A statement on X said: "Please be aware that due to a collision, there is a road closure in place on the A458 Ludlow Road Roundabout.

"This may cause increased traffic in the area. Please find an alternate route."

The AA's traffic website reported throughout the morning that the road was 'partially blocked' and that there is 'heavy traffic' due to a crash on the A458 at B4364 Ludlow Road, on the roundabout.