8 final photos of legendary Aston Martin in Shropshire before it's returned to the US

Staff at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth waved goodbye to the Aston Martin Bulldog after the they had spent more than 7,000 hours and more than four years restoring the one-off supercar.

Classic Motor Cars ltd (CMC) in Bridgnorth, Shropshire prepare the Aston Martin Bulldog to return to its owner in the United States of America

The Bulldog was built as a prototype in 1979, and boasted a speed of up to 200mph, but the vehicle never achieved its top speed at the time of its unveiling.

The prototype never went into production and the Aston Martin Bulldog disappeared for a number of years, until it was bought owned by American businessman and car collector Phillip Sarofim who asked CMC to restore the car.

The Bulldog first arrived in Bridgnorth in 2020 and CMC began the painstaking job of restoring the car back to its original factory finish.

In June last year, the Aston Martin Bulldog, driven by works driver Darren Turner, reached 205.4mph at a speed test in Campbeltown, Scotland.

The restoration of the Bulldog is the subject of a documentary currently in post producton and the Aston Martin Owners Club also awarded the team at CMC the Victor Gauntlett Trophy, named after the former owner of the car company, for their work on the restoration.

On Wednesday, CMC said goodbye to the Bulldog, which has been in Shropshire for four and half years, and was joined by four other prototypes for its farewell – the Minimissa, Microdot, Tracer and Hustler – all designed by the Bulldog's designer, William Towns.

Tim Griffin, the Managing Director of CMC, said: “We are proud and privileged to have restored Bulldog and it is a testament to the team in Bridgnorth that this was acknowledged with three major awards: RAC Restoration of the year, the Coppa d’Oro award at the Concorso D’Eleganza at Ville D’ Este and The Victor Gauntlett Trophy which was awarded to the team by the Aston Martin Owners Club.”

The car is now set to be displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours in California, the most prestigious and toughest car concours in the world.

Owner Phillip Sarofim, said: “My business is all about finding entrepreneurs who are looking to change the world, and, for me, that is what concept car designers do – they prove that it’s not necessary to accept the past in order to look to the future. I am a great believer in the power of icons such as Bulldog to inspire the next generation to push the boundaries and shoot for the stars.”