Tributes to Bridgnorth stalwart charity champion and 'local hero' who has died aged 76

Eric 'Sherpa' Stevens, who has died at the age of 76, was recently named a 'local hero' of Bridgnorth at the town's annual carnival in May.

Over the years he has raised thousands for good causes with his charity endeavours which have seen him peddle and walk thousands of miles over the years.

Following the death of Mr Stevens, who died on Wednesday, July 17, tributes ot the town's charity stalwart began flooding in.

Sally Themans, who runs the Facebook page Love Bridgnorth said he was a real 'Bridgnorth legend'.

“I'd met Sherpa many times,” said Sally. “I believe he did the John o' Groats to Lands End an incredible 10 times - the last one being in 2019 at the age of 71.”

Long time friend, Shirley Rutter, added: “I am simply mortified by the loss of Sherpa. What an irrepressible star - a great example of determination and simple, damn stubborn endurance!!

“It was my pleasure to be a support vehicle 10 years ago en route to Lands End - charity fundraising.”

She added: “You’re missed by many appreciative locals, and many local and national charities. RIP you lovely man xx."

Local historian Clive Gwilt,, told the Shropshire Star: "Sherp was a very friendly and helpful man and it was a pleasure knowing and having him in my dominoes team a few years ago and he will always be in my mind and thoughts each time I walk onto my patio he laid.

"He raised thousands and thousands of pounds for charities entering most of the Bridgnorth Walks and did his own charity events."