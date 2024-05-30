See photos of feats of strength as competitors battle it out to be named Shropshire's strongest

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Strettonia Boxing, Strongman & Arm Wrestling Championships have been put on for the last three years by Church Stretton gym, Strettonia Boxing Club.

The event at the Edgar Davies Ground in Bridgnorth on Saturday saw three championships held to find the county's strongest man, its top arm wrestler and its best boxers.

Competitors on Saturday

Organised by Steve Rickets and Micky Wilding, coaches at Strettonia Boxing & Ironworks Club, 75 competitors from gyms from all over the country took part throughout the day.

“We started with the strongman competition which featured 15 competitors from across the UK,” said Steve Rickets. “They took part in a loading race, farmer's walk, overhead log, Hercules hold, car deadlift and finally the Atlas stones.”

The Atlas stones

He said the strongman competition saw Nathan Szuchnic from Wales crowned Shropshire's strongest man in the open class, while Josh Bourne won the novice class.

But the feats of strength didn't end there.

Strongmen competing

“The Shropshire Arms Arm Wrestling Championship took place over the whole day while the boxing started at 5pm where we put on 18 bouts that resulted in four Shropshire Lad's titles being won or retained,” said Steve.

He said that The Shropshire Lad's titles have been going since 1920 and winners were Jayden Chard from Strettonia, Robin Spence who retained his title for Strettonia, Callum Williams from Oswestry Boxing Club and Leo Clarke from Shrewsbury DPP.

Competitors on Saturday

The day also saw plenty of activities outside of the boxing, arm wrestling and strongman competition with a bouncy castle, classic car show, face painting, as well as live music by David Bounds through out the day.

“It really was a great success,” said Steve. "Thank you to all competitors, spectators, helpers and sponsors for making it happen."