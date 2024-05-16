Express & Star
Watch: Harrier jump jet fires up for the first time in ten years

An iconic British fighter plane fired into life for the first time at the weekend, following a ten year project to renovate the ageing RAF aircraft.

By Richard Williams
The Harrier as it was fired up for the first time in ten years

Father and son engineers, Richard and Julian Millington, who run Millington Engines in Chetton, bought the Hawker Siddeley Harrier - commonly known as the 'jump-jet' a decade ago, via a dealer, from the MOD.

Harriers were introduced in the 1960s and became one of the RAF's principal air defence weapons.

The planes were the first jets in the world to be able to take of vertically and were deployed in the Falkland's conflict.

