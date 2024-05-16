Watch: Harrier jump jet fires up for the first time in ten years

Father and son engineers, Richard and Julian Millington, who run Millington Engines in Chetton, bought the Hawker Siddeley Harrier - commonly known as the 'jump-jet' a decade ago, via a dealer, from the MOD.

Harriers were introduced in the 1960s and became one of the RAF's principal air defence weapons.

The planes were the first jets in the world to be able to take of vertically and were deployed in the Falkland's conflict.