Nearly 900 passengers ride Bridgnorth Cliff Railway on its return

After more than 14 months of being out of action, Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was back up and running on Monday, with hundreds of people taking the trip between Low Town and High Town on the funicular train

The 130-year-old Cliff Railway had ground to a halt in December 2022 after a damaged retaining wall was found to be a health and safety risk.

The wall has now been repaired by the town council at a cost to local taxpayers of around £750,000.