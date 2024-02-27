Radio legend 'Whispering' Bob Harris to appear in Bridgnorth for music talk

Organised by ShireFolk, which bring folk acts to several towns in the area, legendary broadcaster 'Whispering' Bob Harris and renowned music historian Colin Hall are to discuss "The Songs the Beatles Gave Away" at the talk.

The event takes place ay St Leonard's Church in the town on Saturday, September 14.

Westley Bone, ShireFolk Director said: “We are just blown away! We watched the Jools Holland Hootenanny on TV and Whispering Bob Harris was on talking about a tour he was going to do in 2024, and we thought it would be amazing if we could get the show into Bridgnorth, so we asked and here we are…its actually happening!”

He said Bob Harris will be joined with music historian Colin Hall, an expert on teh Beatles and custodian of John Lennon’s childhood home ‘Mendips’.

The pair will share their insights into the hidden gems within the Beatles' extensive catalogue.

"The Songs the Beatles Gave Away" will delve into the lesser-known tracks and collaborations that played a significant role in shaping the Beatles' legacy.

Bob Harris, with his vast knowledge of the music industry, will share anecdotes and stories that provide a unique perspective on the iconic band's journey.

Colin Hall is set to bring his expertise to the forefront, shedding light on the historical context and cultural impact of the songs the Beatles generously shared with fellow artists. This event promises to be a treat for music enthusiasts and Beatles fans alike.

For ticket information and further details, please visit shirefolk.co.uk