Nursery near Bridgnorth is given another seal of approval

Caterpillars Childcare operates from spacious facilities after being established 29 years ago and in the report was rated outstanding in all areas from the quality of education to leadership and management

The report said: "Children thrive in this nurturing and calm nursery. They make outstanding progress in their learning and development.

"Staff are enthusiastic and welcoming, ensuring children quickly settle to join in the range of exciting experiences the nursery has to offer.

"Children benefit from excellent support from staff who understand each ones interests and the highly ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum develops their learning."

The not-for-profit charity moved to the dedicated site at Cotsbrook two years ago and operations manager Angie Wright has worked there for 27 years.

She said: “We all work tirelessly to provide the children in our care with the best start in their early years education, and we were delighted to have been awarded our third outstanding Ofsted report.

"We continually strive to maintain and further develop our high standard of care and education, and thanks must go to the dedicated staff and all of our supportive families and children."