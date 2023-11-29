Steps walk raises £12,000 for charity

The Bridgnorth Steps Walk, which has been taking place in the town since 2013, returned on October 8 and saw more than 76 people take part.

The event is organised by Bridgnorth Rotary Club, and has traditionally raised thousands of pounds for good causes, with each walker paying £10 to enter and being able to raise money for their own charity.

The walk is around the older parts of Bridgnorth, using 10 different sets of steps to progress from High Town to Low Town including Friars Loade, Granary, Bank, St Leonards, Stoneway, St Marys, Library, Seven Sixes, Cannon and Ebenezer. It takes about two hours to complete, and some who take part choose to do the walk in teams.

Secretary of the Bridgnorth Rotary Club, Elwyn Jones, said after counting all the money raised in sponsorship and entry fees, the 2023 event raised £11,819.

The Bridgnorth Steps Walk is set to return to the town next year.