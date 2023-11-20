Police seize two cars for alleged driving offences in Bridgnorth in two hours
Police in Bridgnorth had a busy night, seizing two cars in the space of just two hours for alleged driving offences.
Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) at around 6pm on Sunday to announce they had seized a hatchback after they found it had no insurance or valid tax.
The car was pictured being towed away, and Bridgnorth SNT said: "It’ll be a hefty cost to the owner to have it released."
Hours later at 8.30pm, Bridgnorth SNT said they had seized another hatchback for having no MOT.