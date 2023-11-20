Express & Star
Police seize two cars for alleged driving offences in Bridgnorth in two hours

Police in Bridgnorth had a busy night, seizing two cars in the space of just two hours for alleged driving offences.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated
The car was seized for having no MOT and no Insurance

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) took to X (formerly known as Twitter) at around 6pm on Sunday to announce they had seized a hatchback after they found it had no insurance or valid tax.

The car was pictured being towed away, and Bridgnorth SNT said: "It’ll be a hefty cost to the owner to have it released."

Hours later at 8.30pm, Bridgnorth SNT said they had seized another hatchback for having no MOT.

