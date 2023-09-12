Library to lift the lid on the Enigma machine

Published:

One of the most fascinating sagas of World War II is to be discussed at a Shropshire library this week when a leading expert on code-breaking and the Enigma machine.

Dr Mark Baldwin and the Enigma machine

The enigma was the machine use to encrypt German ciphers during the war, and was eventually cracked by a team of code-breakers at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes.

On Friday, September 15 renowned World War II historian Mark Baldwin is bringing an Enigma machine to Bridgnorth Library, where he is giving a talk on the history of the code-breakers.

The enigma machine will be demonstrated by Dr Baldwin following to the talk, which takes place from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Entry costs £5, with refreshments included. Bookings can be taken by contacting bridgnorth.library@shropshire.gov.uk

