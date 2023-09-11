SVR marks 60 years of Beeching's cuts

The line was among those cut by the Beeching report of the same year.
The last public passenger train departed Bridgnorth at 6.58pm on September 9, 1963, hauled by ex-GWR pannier tanks 9624 and 4665, decorated with a ‘Special Last Train’ headboard.
SVR later became a heritage line when two years later in July 1965, a group of people attended a public meeting in the Cooper’s Arms pub, in Kidderminster, to form the Severn Valley Railway Society.
To mark 60 years from when services stopped, a special pannier - tank No 7714 - departed Kidderminster at 10am on Saturday and Sunday carrying the 'Last Train headboard'
The headboard later went on display at Kidderminster station.