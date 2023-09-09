Stunning Saharan sand sunset captured over Shropshire by photographer

A Saharan sunset over Bridgnorth, photographed by Lousie Holland

Captured by Louise Holland, a member of the Bridgnorth and District Camera Club, this picture shows an eerie orange glow caused by the sand that has been brought north over the UK from Africa by the weather this week.

Louise said she took the picture as as the sun set over the Bell & Talbot pub in Bridgnorth's Salop Street on Thursday night.