Stunning Saharan sand sunset captured over Shropshire by photographer

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorth

While many people found the sand covering their cars an annoyance on Thursday morning, the Saharan dust brought with it a stunning sunset by the evening.

A Saharan sunset over Bridgnorth, photographed by Lousie Holland
Captured by Louise Holland, a member of the Bridgnorth and District Camera Club, this picture shows an eerie orange glow caused by the sand that has been brought north over the UK from Africa by the weather this week.

Louise said she took the picture as as the sun set over the Bell & Talbot pub in Bridgnorth's Salop Street on Thursday night.

She added that the Bridgnorth and District Camera Club are always looking for new members, who can contact them via their website: bridgnorthcameraclub.org.uk.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

