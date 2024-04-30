School community putting 140 of their best feet forward for diabetes research

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Castlefields School has been taking part in the walk for the past 12 years and has raised tens of thousands for various charities.

This year, the school is looking to help raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation after two pupils were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth will take on the Bridgnorth Walk for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Hannah Pritchard, one of the walk organisers at Castlefields Primary School, said: “Castlefields School has a fantastic history with their involvement with the walk - over the past 12 years they have submitted huge junior and senior teams raising tens of thousands of pounds for the school and charities.

“This year over 70 pupils, parents and teachers will be walking to raise money, which will be split half for the school and half for the charity, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.”

She said the school was showing its support to nursery pupil Alice Walters, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in January at the age of three, and Year 6's Zachary Wilson-Dooley, aged 10, was diagnosed at the age of five.

Alice and Zachary will both do the walk with their families.

Dominique Wilson-Dooley with son Zach who has type 1 diabetes along with fellow sufferer Alice Walters, aged three, and her mum Hayley

The team have also been given a boost by local book shop Booka Bridgnorth, which has sponsored the school and provided those taking part with T-shirts.

If you wish to sponsor the 'Castlefields Crew' you can do so at justgiving.com/campaign/castlefieldscrew24.