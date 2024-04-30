Rare three-foot tall bear umbrella stand up for sale at antiques centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The rare wooden bear that is up for sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth hails from the Black Forest area of Germany and was crafted during the Victoria age from a single piece of wood.

Centre owner, John Ridgway, said he has never sold one ever before and believes it will generate a lot of interest, especially as April is traditionally a time of showers and he expects plenty of people will set their sights on this novelty bear.

He said: “This amazing bear has a very practical use but would also look great in anyone’s home. Made of lime wood, it is in excellent condition and it is rare, there aren’t many of these bears around like this.

“I’ve never sold one of these before here at the Old Mill and we’re expecting a good deal of interest from potential buyers.”

The bear is priced at £5,250 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre, in Mill Street, Low Town, is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.