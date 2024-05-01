Marketing director puts her best foot forward for brain tumour charity in mother's memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Louise Welsby, who runs the Buy-From creative agency in Bridgnorth, lost her mum, Chris, to an aggressive and incurable brain tumour in 2021.

Now Louise and a number of members from her creative agency team, which is based on the Faraday Business Park, are set to take on the Bridgnorth Walk on Monday to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity.

Ella Shorthouse, Louise Welsby, Jessica Ralph, Jamie Detton, Jake Humphries preparig for the Walk

The marketing director has been undertaking walking challenges for the charity for the past two years, joined by her team in the last six months, as they get behind this vital cause.

Previous walking challenges have included Louise’s A Million Steps in 40 Days challenge last year, which equates to 25,000 steps a day for 40 days straight.

Louise said: “Walking has been the thing that has helped me cope with my grief, so it has therefore been the main focus of my fundraising for the charity that is working so hard to understand and treat brain tumours.”

The Buy-From team have also completed the Bridgnorth ‘Up the Steps’ Walk for the Brain Tumour Charity last year and are planning a coffee morning at their offices on June 19 from 10am to 12pm – all are welcome.