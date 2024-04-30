Village groups band together in bid to form Community Interest Company

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A Community Interest Company (CIC) is a type of limited company that exists to benefit the community rather than private shareholders.

Alveley Recreation Association, Alveley Sports Club and Alveley Parish Memorial Hall are planning to combine into one organisation to form what they say would be the county's first CIC for a village.

A joint task group consisting of members from each organisation has been set up. It is aimed to expand it with volunteers from the local community who have valued skills and expertise to help establish a new community building that will replace the current Sports Club House and the Village Hall.

The Recreation Association’s pavilion will be retained for ventures that will contribute towards the CIC's future running costs.

David Voysey, chairman of the new task group, said: “Encouragingly, so far five local people have stepped forward and offered their varying skills and expertise to help achieve the Joint Task Group’s ambitions.

“The aim is not only to keep the existing activities being offered by the three organisations but to consider introducing new desired recreational amenities.

“It is also envisaged that joining together will help reduce administrative problems, avoid previous duplication of effort, and bring down costs.

“The cost of setting up the new community building will be from funds raised by the sale of a field owned by the Sports Club. The building and land of the three organisations will be amalgamated, owned by the local community and administered by an elected committee.”

He added that a village community survey was currently taking place that will decide on the future of local leisure and recreational amenities.

“The intention of the survey is to find out the wishes of villagers and discover what improvement in facilities they would like,” said David. “The questionnaire has been delivered to all households around the villages of Alveley and Romsley.

“Members of the task group are very keen to hear what people think, so they are urged if they not already done so to fill in and return their questionnaires now.”