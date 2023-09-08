Top Gear's Stig among the stars of Bridgnorth motor show

Hundreds flocked to Bridgnorth for the last Italian Automoto Festival

The car show, which sees exclusive, rare and luxury sports cars displayed in the town centre, which is closed to traffic for the event, was started in the town in 2016 by local car enthusiast David Morris.

It has since then has grown to attract thousands of people to Bridgnorth each year, who flock to the town to see scores of exotic Italian sports cars and motorcycles.

Last year's festival hosted 125 cars, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Alfa Romeos along with around 150 scooters that all lined the streets of Bridgnorth.

But this year's event has been scaled down a little over fears that emergency vehicles could be blocked from getting down the High Street. But Mr Morris said there will be plenty of luxury Italian Marques to see.

He said: "We have a really strong entry list this time. Some really rare stuff. We'll be overspilling onto the Severn Valley Railway site, who have roped off a special area for us.

"West Midlands Air Ambulance will have their gazebo on site and we are being supported by Grainger and Worrall who are funding our three new and much larger trophies - Best Car, Best Motorcycle and Best Scooter."

He added that as with all years, they will be collecting food and cash donations for Bridgnorth Foodbank, which will be handed over by a legendary special guest.

"The Stig will hand the donations this over to Liz Bird at 1pm," said Mr Morris.