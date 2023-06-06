Railway's survival fund edges up as 40s weekend approaches

SVR has had some successful weekends since the pandemic

Severn Valley Railway launched it's £1.5million "survival fund" back in April after bosses voiced fears the heritage line may not survive its current financial woes.

It has blamed falling passenger numbers after the pandemic and escalating costs for its financial predicament.

In an update, a spokesperson for SVR said the fund had now reached £320,000.

The increase in the survival fund follows a "record-breaking" Spring Diesel Festival in May that saw its highest ever visitor attendance.

It also comes ahead of SVR's annual Step Back to the 1940s weekends.

The annual event, which sees volunteers and visitors dress up in wartime costume, is one of the most popular weekends put on by SVR.

This year the 40s weekends take place on Saturday-Sunday, June 24-25, and Saturday-Sunday Jully 1-2.