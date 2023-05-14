Notification Settings

Firefighters rescue child stuck in mud at Severn Valley Country Park

Firefighters rushed to rescue a child who had become stuck waist high in muddy ground near Bridgnorth.

Severn Valley Country Park – a Green Flag park
It happened at Severn Valley Country Park in Highley on Saturday at about 6pm with crews from Cleobury Mortimer called to the scene.

Crews used a short extension ladder to release the child.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "At 17:58 on Saturday, May, 13, SFRS fire control received a call reporting a fire classified as SSC Urgent in Highley.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer.

"One child stuck waist high in muddy ground. Crews used short extension ladder to to release the child.

Meanwhile, firefighters were called after a person became stuck in a lift.

It happened in Lowe Court, High Street in Wellington at about 6.30pm on Saturday.

However, by the time crews arrived the person had managed to get free on their own.

