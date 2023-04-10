Notification Settings

Heartbroken family appeals to find missing dog swept away in River Severn

By Megan JonesBridgnorth

A heartbroken family has launched an appeal to find their missing dog after he was swept down the River Severn.

Rambo was last seen around 4.30pm on Thursday, April 6

Rambo, a French Bulldog, was swept down the river at Alveley, near Bridgnorth, on Thursday, April 6.

The small dog was taken downstream, before being spotted out of the river in a field near Hampton Loade at around 4.30pm, where he was reportedly chasing ducks into the Severn.

Now, pet locators Missing Pets GB and Doglost are appealing for help after drone pilots failed to find the dog.

Missing Pets GB said in a statement on Twitter: "Someone must know the man whom Rambo followed and allegedly saw him chase ducks into the river.

"Please get in touch, we need to know where Rambo is, he's such an adorable puppy and his family are heartbroken."

Rambo is a young adult male French Bulldog, tan in colour with a white strip down his nose.

Missing Pets can be contacted on Twitter @MissingPetsGB.

