Man accused of exposing himself in public is remanded in custody
An man has been remanded in custody after being accused of exposing himself in Albrighton.
Keel James appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates on Thursday charged with indecent exposure following an incident in Albrighton on Wednesday, May 1.
James, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was remanded to appear before his next court appearance on May 31.