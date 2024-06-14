Express & Star
Village primary pupils tot up their colourful fundraising efforts

Pupils at a village primary school in Shropshire have been counting their success after a colourful fundraising initiative.

By Richard Williams
Albrighton pupils Millie Tench 9, Ella-Rose Astbury 7, Amelia Lane 6, Adam Shillito 7, Darcy Hill 7, Teddie-Mai Payne 9 and CJ Munro 10 celebrating their colour term success

The children at Albrighton Primary School and Nursery have taken part in their first ‘colour term’.

Following the May half term break, each class was given a colour and they competed to find which colour could collect the most loose change.

The money raised is set to go towards a new playground at the school.

The children create a mini rainbow to celebrate their fundraising efforts
